Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

