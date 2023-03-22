Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

