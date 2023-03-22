Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $37.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $37,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.