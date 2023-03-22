Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAT opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.