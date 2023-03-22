Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

