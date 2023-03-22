Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 557 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

