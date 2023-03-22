Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,254 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.