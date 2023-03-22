Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 650,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,032. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

