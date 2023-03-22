Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after buying an additional 378,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

