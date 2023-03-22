Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 725,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,753. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

