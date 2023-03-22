Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. 561,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,191. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

