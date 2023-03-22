Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Shares of TDG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.73. 34,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,628. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.49.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.