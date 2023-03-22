Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. 493,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

