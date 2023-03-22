Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,792. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

