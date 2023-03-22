Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.43. The company had a trading volume of 245,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

