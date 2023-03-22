Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 866,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

