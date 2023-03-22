Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 324,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

WFC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 4,273,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.