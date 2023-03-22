Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Damien Harmon Sells 5,915 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Damien Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,498. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

