Beta Finance Price Tops $0.0867 on Major Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.12 million and $3.19 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

