Biconomy (BICO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.53 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $202.27 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

