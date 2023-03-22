Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.68 and last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.52.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.80%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.