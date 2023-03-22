Bihua Chen Acquires 588,589 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MLTX traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 128,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

