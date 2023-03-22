Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.53 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $528.16 billion and approximately $33.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,330.00 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00130269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,325,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

