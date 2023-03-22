Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.53 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $528.16 billion and approximately $33.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $27,330.00 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00130269 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030840 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,325,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
