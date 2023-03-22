Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $132.57 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.57 or 0.00472155 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $210.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,076.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00131564 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030875 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,343,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
