Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $132.57 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.57 or 0.00472155 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $210.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,076.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00131564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,343,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

