Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $280.65 million and $23.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.02 or 0.00058644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00126534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

