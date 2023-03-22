BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $585.15 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009698 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004038 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003823 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001159 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
