BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 54,414 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,202,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,446,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BFZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,789. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.52.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.