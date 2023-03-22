BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 54,414 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,202,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,446,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BFZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,789. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.52.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.