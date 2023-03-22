BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BERI stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.90. The company has a market cap of £168.81 million, a P/E ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

In related news, insider Carole Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($17,806.71). 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.