BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Down 4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52. 7,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
