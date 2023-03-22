BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Down 4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52. 7,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

