BNB Price Hits $333.22 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. BNB has a market cap of $52.61 billion and approximately $644.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $333.22 or 0.01188821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,680 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
