BNB Price Hits $333.22 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB has a market cap of $52.61 billion and approximately $644.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,680 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,890,865.98544493 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 335.32704728 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1218 active market(s) with $655,409,675.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

