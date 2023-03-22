BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,014,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

