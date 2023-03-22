BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30, with a volume of 48690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.
BrainChip Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.41 and its 200 day moving average is 0.48.
BrainChip Company Profile
BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainChip (BRCHF)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.