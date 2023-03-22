Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.47 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $76.47 million and approximately $921,038.48 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

