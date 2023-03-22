Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 782,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,408,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Several analysts have commented on BDN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
