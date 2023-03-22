Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires 638 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.99. 285,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.