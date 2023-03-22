Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of EDV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,637. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $122.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

