Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $344,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RFV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,958. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

