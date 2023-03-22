Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $427,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,736.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 904,231 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000.

DFAR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 37,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $496.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

