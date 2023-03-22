Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 769 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 249,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 597,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 830,134 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 127,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

