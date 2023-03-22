Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.26. 1,198,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,807. The stock has a market cap of $300.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

