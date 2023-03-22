Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

