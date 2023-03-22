Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 3rd Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $146,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $639.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $646.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.