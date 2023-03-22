Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
