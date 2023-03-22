Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

