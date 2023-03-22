Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price at $55.78

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Silgan Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLGN opened at $51.96 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.