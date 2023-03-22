Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Target Price at $55.78

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.
SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SLGN opened at $51.96 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.
