Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price at $19.00

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,761,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,070. 34.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

