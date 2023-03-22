Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,665.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($20.45) and last traded at GBX 1,690 ($20.75), with a volume of 35599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,730 ($21.25).

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £283.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,308.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,033.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,035.41.

Brooks Macdonald Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 5,488.72%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

