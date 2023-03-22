Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 390,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 390,387 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

