Burt Wealth Advisors Has $11.10 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,112. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

