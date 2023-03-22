Burt Wealth Advisors Has $264,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ACWF traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

