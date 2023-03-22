Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 216,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

